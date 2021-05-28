9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 28, 2021
Chipolopolo Camp in Full-Swing

Chipolopolo camp is in full-swing in Lusaka ahead of June’s three-match friendly tour.

The camp kicked off on Thursday, and on Friday saw Chipolopolo hold a full-day’s session at Nkoloma Stadium under the watchful eye of coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

Chipolopolo have friendly dates away to Senegal on June 5, Benin on June 5 in Cotonou and Sudan on June 11 at Omdurman.

Amongst the 21 call-ups in attendance were two foreign-based players namely Lubambo Musonda of Slask Wroclaw in Poland and Klings Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula.

“We have very good time to prepare and these friendly games have come at a good time for the September qualifiers,” Lubambo said. 

Zambia are using the friendlies to prepare for their delayed 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers this September against Mauritania away and Tunisia at home.

