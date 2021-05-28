9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 28, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

IBA hands Muvi TV final warning

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News IBA hands Muvi TV final warning
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has given Muvi Television a final warning after finding the station guilty of unprofessional conduct.

IBA Board Chairperson, Mabel Mung’omba says the Authority held a sitting on May 24, 2021 and established a clear case against Muvi TV over the manner it handled its Special Assignment programme which featured Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mrs. Mung’omba said IBA was incensed with the conduct of the moderator who allowed Mr Tayali to make serious allegations without providing evidence and further failing to guide him against making unsubstantiated claims.

The IBA Chairperson has since sounded a warning to Muvi TV, saying the authority will be compelled to take punitive measures as prescribed by the law if the station is found wanting again.

“The Authority hereby gives Muvi TV a final warning failure to which the Authority will not hesitate to invoke Section 29 of the IBA (Amendment) Act Number 26 of 2010 which gives the Board the power to suspend, revoke or cancel any broadcasting license, issued under the Act,” Mrs. Mung’omba said.

Mrs. Mung’omba said IBA gave Muvi TV an opportunity to exculpate themselves as provided for in the IBA Act.

“In arriving at this decision the board is on firm ground because the due process of the law was followed in finding Muvi TV guilty of unprofessional conduct by giving the station an opportunity to be heard on 18th May, 2021,” she stated.

She said Muvi TV has had a poor compliance record in the past.

She recalled how IBA suspended the station’s license in 2016 for unethical conduct, before, during and after the 2016 general elections.

Mrs. Mung’omba also pointed out that the station has been receiving complaints from the general public.

“The station has had a number of complaints raised against it by members of the public including invasion of privacy by filing and conducting interviews at a business premise without obtaining permission and unauthorized use of a signal of another station,” she said.

And the IBA Board chairperson also recollected that on April 30, 2021, the Authority cautioned Muvi TV for failure to exercise good moral and ethical judgment when it featured Poor People’s Party president Alex Muliokela.

“The Authority directed the station to guard against broadcasting material which may cause humiliation, distress and violate human dignity contrary to Section 33 of the IBA Act Number 17 of 2002,” Mrs. Mung’omba said.

Meanwhile, IBA Board Chairperson also warned media houses against being reckless and irresponsible in their reporting in the run-up to the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Previous articleUse of untrained coaches, referees unsettles NSCZ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

IBA hands Muvi TV final warning

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has given Muvi Television a final warning after finding the station guilty of unprofessional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Use of untrained coaches, referees unsettles NSCZ

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), has expressed concern that most of the football teams in North-western province are employing untrained coaches and...
Read more

Chipolopolo Micho confirms approach for Dutch star

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia boss Milutin Sredojevic has confirmed that Chipolopolo have approached Dutch international Guus Til regarding a potential switch of allegiance. Til, 23, was born in...
Read more

Political Parties intending to hold public gatherings to seek certification from Public Health Inspectors First-Kanganja

General News Chief Editor - 15
Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has advised political parties intending to hold public gatherings to seek certification from Public Health Inspectors before notifying the...
Read more

German NGO awards five schools for adhering to Covid-19 guidelines

General News Chief Editor - 1
The German International Cooperation (GIZ) has awarded five Schools out of 58 Schools in Lusaka district with Jumbo hand wash facilities, tanks of water,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.