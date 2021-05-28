9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kashimoto Thrilled With FAZ Life Member Honour

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Kashimoto Thrilled With FAZ Life Member Honour
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers legend Fredrick Kashimoto is thrilled to be bestowed with the FAZ life member status.

Kashimoto was conferred with the FAZ life membership status alongside other legends Ackim Musenge and Jani Simulambo during the recent FAZ annual general meeting in Kabwe.

Kashimoto is currently running a football academy in Mufulira.

“I am very happy. I am thankful to FAZ,” said the ex-Zambia women coach.

“It is nice that I have been remembered through my contribution to football.”

“It is important to honour people who have contributed to football in the past,” Kashimoto said.

Others conferred with the FAZ life member status are Marsha Chilemena, Patrick Kangwa, Emmy Musonda, Vincent Chileshe, John Kaunda, Moses Matongo, Dean Mwinde, Lenox Chansa, Ken Mwansa, Janet Bwalya and Wynegood Malunga.

Previous articleChief Shikabeta clears air over villagers’ displacement fears

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kashimoto Thrilled With FAZ Life Member Honour

Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers legend Fredrick Kashimoto is thrilled to be bestowed with the FAZ life member status. Kashimoto...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jimmy Mukeya Snubbed For Chipolopolo’s June Friendlies

Sports sports - 1
Talented Napsa Stars teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya is conspicuously missing from the 35-member Chipolopolo team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has named for the three...
Read more

Prison Leopards Dent Zesco United’s Early League Title Aspirations

Sports sports - 0
Ten-man Zesco United’s hopes of moving an inch closer to securing the 2020/2021 FAZ Super League title suffered a setback on Wednesday after...
Read more

Chambeshi Hails Nkana Triumph Over Red Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Red Arrows away in Lusaka is crucial in the team’s survival battle. The win at Nkoloma...
Read more

DIV 1 UPDATE: Chikwanda is Chambeshi FC Coach

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division One side Chambishi have appointed Elijah Chikwanda as new head coach. Chikwanda has been given a mandate to lead promotion chasing Chambishi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.