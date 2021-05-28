Zambia and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers legend Fredrick Kashimoto is thrilled to be bestowed with the FAZ life member status.

Kashimoto was conferred with the FAZ life membership status alongside other legends Ackim Musenge and Jani Simulambo during the recent FAZ annual general meeting in Kabwe.

Kashimoto is currently running a football academy in Mufulira.

“I am very happy. I am thankful to FAZ,” said the ex-Zambia women coach.

“It is nice that I have been remembered through my contribution to football.”

“It is important to honour people who have contributed to football in the past,” Kashimoto said.

Others conferred with the FAZ life member status are Marsha Chilemena, Patrick Kangwa, Emmy Musonda, Vincent Chileshe, John Kaunda, Moses Matongo, Dean Mwinde, Lenox Chansa, Ken Mwansa, Janet Bwalya and Wynegood Malunga.