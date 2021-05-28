Mighty Mufulira Wanderers want to sneak into the top four as they host second placed Kansanshi Dynamos in Saturday’s FAZ National Division 1 match at Shinde Stadium.
Fifth placed Wanderers are on 48 points, two behind fourth positioned Chambishi, after 29 matches played.
Kansanshi have 56 points, three below leaders Konkola Blades, after playing 29 matches.
Victory against Kansanshi will guarantee Mighty fourth place in case Chambishi loses to visiting Kafue Celtic on Saturday.
Wanderers moved closer to the top four after Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Zesco Shockers in a rescheduled match at home in Mufulira.
In other matches, leaders Konkola are hosting FC Muza at Konkola Stadium with Nchanga Rangers facing National Assembly in Chingola.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 30 Fixtures
29/05/2021
Gomes vs Kashikishi Warriors
Konkola Blades vs FC MUZA
Chambishi vs Kafue Celtic
ZESCO Shockers vs Livingstone Pirates
Mpulungu Harbour vs Police College
Trident vs ZESCO Malaiti
Mufulira Wanderers vs Kansanshi
Nchanga Rangers vs National Assembly
30/05/2021
City of Lusaka vs Kabwe Youth