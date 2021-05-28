Mighty Mufulira Wanderers want to sneak into the top four as they host second placed Kansanshi Dynamos in Saturday’s FAZ National Division 1 match at Shinde Stadium.

Fifth placed Wanderers are on 48 points, two behind fourth positioned Chambishi, after 29 matches played.

Kansanshi have 56 points, three below leaders Konkola Blades, after playing 29 matches.

Victory against Kansanshi will guarantee Mighty fourth place in case Chambishi loses to visiting Kafue Celtic on Saturday.

Wanderers moved closer to the top four after Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Zesco Shockers in a rescheduled match at home in Mufulira.

In other matches, leaders Konkola are hosting FC Muza at Konkola Stadium with Nchanga Rangers facing National Assembly in Chingola.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 30 Fixtures

29/05/2021

Gomes vs Kashikishi Warriors

Konkola Blades vs FC MUZA

Chambishi vs Kafue Celtic

ZESCO Shockers vs Livingstone Pirates

Mpulungu Harbour vs Police College

Trident vs ZESCO Malaiti

Mufulira Wanderers vs Kansanshi

Nchanga Rangers vs National Assembly

30/05/2021

City of Lusaka vs Kabwe Youth