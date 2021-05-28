9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 28, 2021
Economy
Updated:

PF committed to job creation – Vice President

By Chief Editor
PF committed to job creation – Vice President
Vice President Inonge Wina says the Patriotic Front (PF) administration will not relent in providing job creation for youths in the country.

Mrs. Wina said this in Mongu today when she toured the Mongu Industrial Yard Park which is being constructed by the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) in Mongu.

The Vice President said a project of such magnitude is a major stride to the economy of the country as more jobs through business cooperation’s will be locally done hence empowering the local youths in the province.

Mrs. Wina noted that the state of art buildings and equipment will enable the production of high quality goods that will compete at an international level.

She thanked the Baroste Royal Establishment (BRE) for working together with Government by providing 100 hectares of land were the industrial yard park is being constructed.

And CEEC Provincial Coordinator Maureen Lubasi stated that the phase two of the construction works of the industrial park will be complete once the paving is done by June this year.

Ms. Lubasi explained that the industrial yard park will among other facilities provide Timber processing, hospitality facility, production of ethanol a substance mainly used in making hand sanitizers and cashew processing to mention a few.

She disclosed that Mongu Industrial Yard Park is being constructed at a cost of K25 Million.

Ms. Wina who was in the province for a two days working visit to check on developmental projects and introduce the presidential running mate , Nkandu Luo has since returned to Lusaka.

Western Province CEEC manager Maureen Makwembo explains on the progress of the Vice President Inonge Wina and her encourage listens during the tour of the industrial yard in Mongu yesterday. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Western Province CEEC manager Maureen Makwembo explains on the progress of the Vice President Inonge Wina and her encourage listens during the tour of the industrial yard in Mongu yesterday. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Mr. Manyando Manyando explains on the machines to the Vice President Inonge Wina and her encourage listens during the tour of the industrial yard in Mongu yesterday. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

