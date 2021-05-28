Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has advised political parties intending to hold public gatherings to seek certification from Public Health Inspectors before notifying the police on their intended activity.

Mr Kanganja advised that the Zambia Police will only approve public gatherings on condition of presentation of certification from Public Health Inspectors and compliance to health guidelines, failure to which the events will be cancelled.

“Failure to comply with such guidelines in instances where a public gathering is allowed, shall lead to cancellation of such a gathering.” He said

He said the police is only re-emphasising the guidelines as they are already in existence and the public is aware.

Mr Kanganja has urged all groups and individuals to keep the guard by adhering to public health guidelines as advised by the Ministry of Health.