Political Parties intending to hold public gatherings to seek certification from Public Health Inspectors First-Kanganja

Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has advised political parties intending to hold public gatherings to seek certification from Public Health Inspectors before notifying the police on their intended activity.

Mr Kanganja advised that the Zambia Police will only approve public gatherings on condition of presentation of certification from Public Health Inspectors and compliance to health guidelines, failure to which the events will be cancelled.

“Failure to comply with such guidelines in instances where a public gathering is allowed, shall lead to cancellation of such a gathering.” He said

He said the police is only re-emphasising the guidelines as they are already in existence and the public is aware.

Mr Kanganja has urged all groups and individuals to keep the guard by adhering to public health guidelines as advised by the Ministry of Health.

  1. TIMES ARE A CHANGING
    FIRST NO POLITICAL GATHERINGS NOW PERMISSION ?? YET COVID IS AT ITS HIGHEST ???
    INCONSISTANT GOVERNMENT TIME AND TIME AGAIN
    PF OUT

  3. “Failure to comply with such guidelines in instances where a public gathering is allowed, shall lead to cancellation of such a gathering.” He said

    PF are so predictable its so unbelievable…we have a President who was happy to fly around when covid-19 cases were seriously high he doing campaign rallies now he is issuing directives to follow guidelines even using the police. This IG has been silent on PF thugs Kamba’s public threats on SC Sangwa. They know that by the time this is challenged and heard it will be end of July and damage will already have been done.

  4. This is where ECZ needs to come in as all this is unconstitutional …I miss the days of Justice Ireen not the stooge ECZ Chairmen that is there!!

