Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands.
The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia directed that all emergency departments should be manned by the people on-call, emergencies on the wards should be attended to while those not on-call should report for work at 08 hours today and assemble at a selected meeting point until 16 hours which is knocking off time.
Association President Dr Brian Sampa said Doctors feel cheated after government failed to honour its promise to pay arrears and settling in allowances, gratuities, creation of SRMO/Registrar positions and the employment of the more than 500 doctors.
Dr Sampa said in a statement that the membership feel lied to and taken for granted and this has defeated the whole purpose of negotiation.
He said after a meeting held last week, it was expected that by the end of this week, something should have happened however none of the promises made by Government have been fulfilled not even in part.
And information emerging is that nurses across the country are also contemplating a go slow next Monday over failed government promises to pay their allowances.
How can there not be money to pay essential workers, worse still in a pandemic that is claiming many lives?
One hopes that the government can quickly resolve this matter by releasing the money that is needed.
Election victory first and doctors later.
Meanwhile some moron was busy flying around the country in a Presidential Jet dishing empowerment funds that were never going to be paid back. No shame at all…its only PF cadres who are brandishing cash at the moment these hard working Doctors and nurses still are in arrears. How can one survive like that?
To resolve to withdraw labour is so unfortunate. Hopefully something is in the offing sooner than later.
They havent withdrawn labour. They have just decided to work within rules