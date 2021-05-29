9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 29, 2021
type here...
HealthFeature Health
Updated:

Doctors on go slow, nurses plan to join in

By editor
45 views
5
Health Feature Health Doctors on go slow, nurses plan to join in
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands.

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia directed that all emergency departments should be manned by the people on-call, emergencies on the wards should be attended to while those not on-call should report for work at 08 hours today and assemble at a selected meeting point until 16 hours which is knocking off time.

Association President Dr Brian Sampa said Doctors feel cheated after government failed to honour its promise to pay arrears and settling in allowances, gratuities, creation of SRMO/Registrar positions and the employment of the more than 500 doctors.

Dr Sampa said in a statement that the membership feel lied to and taken for granted and this has defeated the whole purpose of negotiation.

He said after a meeting held last week, it was expected that by the end of this week, something should have happened however none of the promises made by Government have been fulfilled not even in part.

And information emerging is that nurses across the country are also contemplating a go slow next Monday over failed government promises to pay their allowances.

Previous articleAVAP advises use of other media podiums for campaigns

5 COMMENTS

  1. How can there not be money to pay essential workers, worse still in a pandemic that is claiming many lives?
    One hopes that the government can quickly resolve this matter by releasing the money that is needed.

  3. Meanwhile some moron was busy flying around the country in a Presidential Jet dishing empowerment funds that were never going to be paid back. No shame at all…its only PF cadres who are brandishing cash at the moment these hard working Doctors and nurses still are in arrears. How can one survive like that?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Healtheditor - 5

Doctors on go slow, nurses plan to join in

Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands. The Resident Doctors...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

Feature Health editor - 33
Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting the coronavirus. Zambia’s Ambassador to China...
Read more

Calls for Board of Biosafety Authority to be dissolved after granting permits for imports of GMO’s

Feature Health editor - 29
The African Consumer Union has demanded that the Board of the Biosafety Authority be dissolved as it is a danger a danger to the...
Read more

Zambia Environmental Management Agency Toothless

Feature Health editor - 12
By Concerned Citizens It is again that time of year that Zambia faces enormous waterborne diseases that include the lethal Cholera Outbreaks. Cholera is endemic to...
Read more

The Chinese Contraceptive pill is not a herbal drug and is illegal-ZAMRA

Feature Health Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has disclosed that the initial test results for the Chinese Contraceptive pill have indicated that it is not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.