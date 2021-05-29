Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands.

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia directed that all emergency departments should be manned by the people on-call, emergencies on the wards should be attended to while those not on-call should report for work at 08 hours today and assemble at a selected meeting point until 16 hours which is knocking off time.

Association President Dr Brian Sampa said Doctors feel cheated after government failed to honour its promise to pay arrears and settling in allowances, gratuities, creation of SRMO/Registrar positions and the employment of the more than 500 doctors.

Dr Sampa said in a statement that the membership feel lied to and taken for granted and this has defeated the whole purpose of negotiation.

He said after a meeting held last week, it was expected that by the end of this week, something should have happened however none of the promises made by Government have been fulfilled not even in part.

And information emerging is that nurses across the country are also contemplating a go slow next Monday over failed government promises to pay their allowances.