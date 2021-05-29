Former Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has called on Zambians to ignore alleged deceptive political campaign slogans aimed at undermining the good legacy of President Edgar Lungu ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Mr. Kafwaya said the political slogans that some opposition political parties are devising should not be taken seriously by the electorates.

He said President Lungu is already on top of things as demonstrated by the visible infrastructure development the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has delivered in various sectors of the c economy.

Mr. Kafwaya said President Lungu has also put in place a robust economic recovery plan aimed at transforming the local currency into one of the strongest currencies in the world.

“Zambians should ignore empty political slogans such as ‘this person will fix it’ because the PF under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has already fixed the roads, hospitals, schools, water infrastructure and many other problems,” Mr. Kafwaya said.

He explained that government’s landmark decision to place the management of mines in the hands of Zambians is another demonstration showing that the PF administration is committed to safeguarding the country’s mineral wealth for the benefit of citizens.

He said the improvement of road infrastructure in various parts of the country will attract investors to set up businesses in rural parts of the country and create more wealth and jobs for Zambians.

Mr. Kafwaya said the PF has so far performed exceptionally well in the last 10 years another term in office to avoid disruption of developmental programmes being undertaken across the country.

Meanwhile, Chilubi PF parliamentary candidate has expressed confidence that the party will record a resounding victory in the general election.

Mr. Mulenga Fube said the PF has scored massively adding that there is need for Zambians to give it another mandate to complete the works that have remained to be done.

But UPND Northern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Edward Bwalya said his party will reduce the cost of agricultural production and work to eradicate corruption.

“Our president Mr. Hichilema means well and will reduce the price of fertilizer to reduce production costs for agricultural products,” Mr. Bwalya said