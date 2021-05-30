By Sean Tembo

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible the conduct of the PF Government to cancel a scheduled UPND Rally in Kitwe while at the same time the PF themselves had a huge procession in the same town. Such double standards should not be tolerated by any well meaning Zambian.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are fully aware that the PF and its Government have been consistently and continuously intimidating and preventing the opposition from meeting their supporters in the past 5 years since the last election, while the PF themselves have been busy having huge rallies without complying to the provisions of either the Public Order Act or the COVID-19 regulations. However it is unimaginable and unacceptable that the PF and its Government can extend such double standards even to the official 90-day campaign period.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress our considered view is that if the PF are as popular as they claim to be, then they would not be spending sleepless nights trying to engineer the Police and Health Authorities to stop opposition campaign activities. It should be clear to all Zambians by now that the PF and its Government have evidently lost the favor of the Zambian people and are consequently trying to cling to power by crooked means.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to take this opportunity to advise the UPND party and its leadership not to tolerate the intimidation of the PF towards the opposition in this official campaign period. As a main opposition political party with a presence across the country, the UPND have the numerical strength to defy the PF intimidation. Such numerical strength should be put to good use. The Zambian people are sick and tired of leaders who are always submitting themselves as victims to PF intimidation. The Zambian people have themselves been victims of PF intimidation and misrule for the past 10 years and they deserve a leader who has the backbone to stand up for them and not one whose idea of standing up to PF intimidation is posting sorrowful accounts of intimidation on Twitter and Facebook. Mr Hakainde Hichilema has a limited period of time to prove to the Zambian people that his party is the best vehicle that can be used to get rid of the PF misrule or whether the Zambian people should consider an alternative vehicle. One that can get the job done.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress we wish to inform the Zambian people that we shall be having our campaign-launch rally on Sunday, 13th June 2021 at Mahatma Ghandi Grounds in Mtendere Compound in Lusaka. We also wish to assure the Zambian people that our rally will proceed regardless of whether the PF like it or not. If Government is not willing to create a level playing field in this year’s general elections, then we shall create it ourselves. We are fully aware that politics by its very nature is largely a game of intimidation of opponents. However political leaders who are preoccupied with self-preservation and are too afraid to stand up to intimidation should resign their positions so that they do not crowd up the political space. For us at PeP, we refuse to be intimidated whether using state institutions or panga-wielding PF cadres.