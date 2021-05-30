9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GOLF: Muthiya Wins Magnum Classic Event

By sports
45 views
0
Sports GOLF: Muthiya Wins Magnum Classic Event
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local golf star Madalitso Muthiya needed a three-hole play-off to record a hard-fought victory at the Magnum Classic golf tournament held at Chainama Golf Club in Lusaka.

Muthiya was pushed to the play-off by Mwalikwa Sondashi, who had shot an underwhelming three-over-par 75 at the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) event.

The two tied on a three-day level par-216 that was two shots better than Chilanga golfer Patrick Mwendapole senior who was the final day’s best player on two-under par 70.

Visiting Senegalese Samba Niang and Sydney Wemba emerged joint fourth on 11-over-par 227.

Amateurs Bwembya Chanda and Musamba Kapoma junior had a memorable competition.

Chanda finished with a four-over-par 220 to win the amateur title, just three strokes better than Kapoma, who defeated him at the Prudential Classic at Chilanga a fortnight ago.

Previous articleJesse Were Hat-Trick Moves Zesco Closer to Ninth League Title

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GOLF: Muthiya Wins Magnum Classic Event

Local golf star Madalitso Muthiya needed a three-hole play-off to record a hard-fought victory at the Magnum Classic golf...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jesse Were Hat-Trick Moves Zesco Closer to Ninth League Title

Sports sports - 0
Jesse Were scored a hat-trick today in a 4-0 demolition of Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola that put Zesco United within...
Read more

Zanaco Bounce Back To Dent Napsa Stars Survival Hopes

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars suffered a major blow in their survival battle following a 2-0 loss to Zanaco in Saturday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match at...
Read more

Mighty Eye Top 4 Against Promotion Favourites Kansanshi

Sports sports - 2
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers want to sneak into the top four as they host second placed Kansanshi Dynamos in Saturday’s FAZ National Division 1 match...
Read more

Chipolopolo Camp in Full-Swing

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo camp is in full-swing in Lusaka ahead of June's three-match friendly tour. The camp kicked off on Thursday, and on Friday saw Chipolopolo hold...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.