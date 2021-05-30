Local golf star Madalitso Muthiya needed a three-hole play-off to record a hard-fought victory at the Magnum Classic golf tournament held at Chainama Golf Club in Lusaka.

Muthiya was pushed to the play-off by Mwalikwa Sondashi, who had shot an underwhelming three-over-par 75 at the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) event.

The two tied on a three-day level par-216 that was two shots better than Chilanga golfer Patrick Mwendapole senior who was the final day’s best player on two-under par 70.

Visiting Senegalese Samba Niang and Sydney Wemba emerged joint fourth on 11-over-par 227.

Amateurs Bwembya Chanda and Musamba Kapoma junior had a memorable competition.

Chanda finished with a four-over-par 220 to win the amateur title, just three strokes better than Kapoma, who defeated him at the Prudential Classic at Chilanga a fortnight ago.