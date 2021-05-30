9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
President Lungu can't Decide how Campaigns should be conducted,he is also a player in the Game-UPND Youth chairperson

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has charged that the directive from President Lungu to ban rallies during this year’s election was rhetoric and hypocrisy of the highest level.

Mr Banda said this when he appeared on Diamond TV live show at 09:09:00hrs anchored on campaigns in the COVID-19 era.

Mr Banda charged that whilst Mr Lungu was making a directive of banning rallies as a measure to address COVID-19 pandemic at Mulungushi conference centre, there were huge crowds of people outside Mulungushi conference centre which was totally against his own directive.

Mr Banda said that Zambia was not the only country to have elections during COVID-19 period because many countries like USA, Tanzania, Malawi and other countries conducted elections in Manner they deemed fit while observing COVID-19 guidelines.

Mr Banda wondered why many Donations towards COVID-19 are not seeing being given to the intended people even when huge amounts of money and other resources have been donated to caution the impact of COVID-19 to the wellbeing of our people.

Mr Banda vowed that UPND will conduct campaigns according to their wishes and no one will stop them from doing what is suppose to be done and that President Lungu who is a player in this case shouldn’t be seen or heard doing the role of a referee.

Mr Banda called on the people of Zambia to use this year’s election as an answer to the many challenges they have been facing for the past 10 years PF took over power.

Mr Banda assured the people of Zambia that voting for UPND and President HH was the best decision to liberate themselves from this high cost of living PF has brought.

He stated that the youths in Lusaka province will not be intimidated by anyone who would wish to provoke them even when they are peaceful people and that whoever will bring violence will be himself to blame

