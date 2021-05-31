Konkola Blades have won promotion back to the FAZ Super Division after a three-year absence from the top league.

A 2-1 win over FC Muza at Konkola Stadium on Saturday was all Sharp Razor needed to secure promotion with four matches to spare in the FAZ National Division 1 season.

Blades have a five point lead at the top with 62 points from 30 matches played.

They also have a 13-point unassailable lead over Mighty Mufulira Wanderers who are occupying one place below the promotion line.

None of the teams below the top four can catch up with Blades.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos stayed second on the table following a goalless draw against Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 30 Results

Konkola Blades 2-1 FC Muza

Mufulira Wanderers 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 0-1 National Assembly

Trident FC 0-0 Malaiti Rangers

Mpulungu Habour 0-0 Police College

Gomes FC 6-1 Kashikishi Warriors

City of Lusaka FC 0-0 KYSA FC

Zesco Shockers FC 1-1 Livingston Pirates FC