Monday, May 31, 2021
Updated:

RTSA suspends all spinning and drifting motor sporting events

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has with immediate effect suspended all spinning and drifting motor sporting events in the country until safety standards are improved.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda says the move follows an accident recorded yesterday in which a male spectator was killed after the driver who was taking part in spinning and drifting lost control of the vehicle and careered off the course rushing into a group of spectators.

He says a number of spectators were also injured in the accident which involved a Toyota Altezza which was being driven by a man identified as Nason Kapambala at National Sports Development Centre-NASDEC.

Mr. Banda has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family, describing the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

And Police have identified the deceased as 37 years old Mulenga Chiti.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Mr. Chiti sustained fatal injuries after the accident and was pronounced dead upon arrival at UTH.

Ms. Katongo has also identified the injured as George Chulu aged 33years of Woodlands who sustained multiple cuts on the right leg and Chongo Bwembya of Emmasdale who sustained fractured legs.

