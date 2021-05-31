United party For National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has urged the people of Keembe to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema who has solutions to problems being faced by Zambians.

Mr Imenda says Zambians must not vote for people who are advancing tribalism instead of offering solutions to their plight.

The party Secretary General was speaking in Keembe this afternoon during a mobilization meeting in Keembe.

Mr Imenda said Keembe was a farming area that should produce huge yields but because of the high cost of farming inputs such as fertiliser, the region was suffering.

He said once elected President Hichilema would ensure that farmers got reasonably priced fertiliser because he was a farmer like them.

Mr Imenda noted that President Hichilema was a businessman who had built a successful business empire and therefore was capable of running the country successfully too.

The Secretary General also presented UPND aspiring candidate for MP Princess Kasune and Councillor Chairperson Nyeleti.

Mr Imenda also recieved defectors from the ruling PF led Keembe district Chairman