CBU Robins have launched the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Association Famine League season with a bang.

Robins recorded two straight wins in their first two games played at the weekend.

‘The Students’ beat CEC Queens 57-18 at Kalulushi Club on Sunday just a day after recording a 90-7 win over Roan Mystics at Don Bosco in Chingola.

Robins top the Famine League with four points from two games played.

Champions Spax Storm are second on four points, followed by Slum Dunk, Roan Mystics, CEC Queen and Mufulira Saints are bottom of the Famine League with one point.

Lunga Bullets stayed top of the men’s Super League after beating Ndola Takers 61-29 to move to six points from three games played.

CEC Blazers are leading League B with six points after posting three straight wins in their opening games.

20/05/2021 At Don Bosco in Chingola

Konkola Trotters 58 Warriors B 79,

Don Bosco 74 Ndeke Falcons 58,

Mufulira Magnets 81 YMCA Stingers 40

At Luanshya Gym

Roan Blazers 48 CEC Blazers 61,

Roan Mystics 07 CBU Robins 90

Ndola Takers 29 Lunga Bullets 61

Luanshya Eagles 40 CBU Comets 51

30/05/2021 (Kalulushi T/Club)

Ndeke Falcons 37 CEC Blazers 95

Fairview Falcons 49 Luanshya Heats 45

CBU Robins 57 CEC Queens 18

At Chichetekelo in Ndola

Dwan Panthers 30 Ndola Nets 54

Slum Dunk 74 Kwacha Crusaders 63

Kalewa Garrisons 45 Roan Blazers 36

Slum Dunk 29 Roan Mystics 27