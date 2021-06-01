Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga has expressed confidence that the recent enactment of the three cyber related pieces of legislation will ensure that all citizens are protected online.

Ms. Kamalonga said the goal of government is to ensure that Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) become a fulcrum of economic development and a vehicle to drive Zambia towards attaining its developmental goals.

She said this is aimed at facilitating the country’s achievement of a knowledge based society as well as the vision 2030 which aims at transforming Zambia into a middle income country.

She said this in Solwezi yesterday in a speech read on her behalf by district administrative officer, Anthony Fulwe during a cyber awareness meeting organized by the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for the members of the public.

“As government, we are positive that these laws will bring sanity in the way that internet is used in Zambia,” she said.

Ms. Kamalonga said the enactment of the three laws on cybercrime also shows how government is committed to promoting confidence, security and trust in consumers of goods and services in the cyber space.

She added that a clean cyber space is key to promoting e-commerce anchored on full citizen participation as espoused in the seventh National Development Plan.

She has since urged ZICTA to continue raising awareness regarding cyber laws because they are meant to benefit the Zambian citizenry.

She has meanwhile thanked ZICTA for the role it is playing in facilitating easy communication and making cyber space safe for members of the public.

And ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager Ngabo Nankonde said despite the much enjoyed benefits of information technology, there is need to enhance security in the platforms used when conducting transactions as well as build confidence and trust in the users.

Ms. Nankonde said this is why government enacted the electronic communication and transactions Act No. 21 of 2009 (the ECT Act), with a view of safe guarding citizens online and promote e-commerce.

“With time, technology advanced and more and more new cybercrime related issues started emerging and this piece of legislation became inadequate in addressing these challenges,” she explained.

Ms. Nankonde said it was against this background that the ECT Act No.21 of 2009 was repealed and replaced with recently enacted laws.

The recent laws are the electronic communication and transaction Act No. 4 of 2021, cyber security and cybercrimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and data protection Act No. 3 of 2021.