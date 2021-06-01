9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
General News
Law on inmates’ vacation not new-Commissioner General

By Chief Editor
Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has clarified that the piece of legislature which allows inmates serving life sentences to go on a two-week vacation to visit their families has been in existence for over five decades.

Dr. Chileshe, who was the guest on Diamond TV programme dubbed ‘COSTA’ explained that the licensing of inmates is not a new law as it has been in existence since 1965.

He disclosed that no inmate has however been released under the licence since 1965.

“It is not a new law and nothing has changed, no inmate has been released under the license,” he said.

Dr. Chileshe revealed that the licensing of an inmate imprisoned for life has been enshrined for decades in the Prisons Act section 116.

He however clarified that not every prisoner qualifies for the 14 days vacation licence.

Dr. Chileshe has meanwhile refuted claims that the law of licensing is being amplified because of the forthcoming general elections.

The Commissioner General insisted that the piece of legislation has nothing to do with the election as it has been in existence since 1965.

“The licence for somebody imprisoned for life has been enshrined for five (5) decades in the Prisons Act section 116, it’s not just given to anyone but as prescribed by the statute. The license is not about elections it has been there since 1965,” he said.

He added that, “as far as we are concerned, the piece of legislature has never been used. The law has been in existence and it has just been carried over,” he said.

The news of releasing inmates on a two weeks vacation raised uproar among members of the public amidst concern of security.

