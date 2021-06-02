9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Lumwana Rally To Beat Napsa, Lusaka Dynamos Go Third

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Lumwana Rally To Beat Napsa, Lusaka Dynamos Go Third
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars FAZ Super  League survivals continues to look in doubt after Lumwana Radiants rallied from one-down on Wednesday to beat hosts 2-1 in a bottom four dogfight at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result saw Napsa sustain their fifth successive league defeat with three games left before their fate is clear.

But Napsa made a great start towards the fight when Danny Silavwe turned in a Jimmy Mukeya cross to see the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage envoys take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Napsa then suffered a setback just before the restart when Chipolopolo defender Luka Banda was taking ill.

Lumwana capitalized on that and equalized in the 59th minute when Dominic Chungwa headed in the ball.

Two minutes later, Napsa suffered a second defensive setback when Amos Simwanza was sent-off for a high boot on Musonda Siame.

Lumwana then pushed and punished a defensively weakened ten-man Napsa in the 71st minute when Dina Dinanga beat goalkeeper Philip Banda to a long punt from Katembwe Ngelekwa in the opposite goal to give the visitors the three points.

However, Lumwana stay second from bottom on 33 points, four points behind Napsa who are just above them at number 16.

With three games left, Napsa visit leaders Zesco United on June 9 and a defeat there will put them a match away from relegation.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos are back at number three following a 1-1 home draw with ninth positioned Green Buffaloes in the lunchtime kickoff of the Woodlands Stadium doubleheader.
Emmanuel Chabula struck in the 13th minute to send Dynamos leading into the break.

But hopes of all three points vanished in the 87th minute when Paul Banda’s handball gave Buffaloes a lifeline.

Friday Samu stepped up to convert the penalty to ensure they shared   the points.

Buffaloes have 42 points; Dynamos have 47 points tied with Kabwe Warriors whom they relegate to number four.

Zanaco are second on 53 points and are eight behind Zesco who have confirmed their CAF Champions League spot while the other three continental spots are still up for grabs.

Previous articlePromoted Konkola Blades Recognise Ailing Coach Bwale’s Input

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Lumwana Rally To Beat Napsa, Lusaka Dynamos Go Third

Napsa Stars FAZ Super  League survivals continues to look in doubt after Lumwana Radiants rallied from one-down on Wednesday...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Promoted Konkola Blades Recognise Ailing Coach Bwale’s Input

Sports sports - 0
The Konkola Blades technical bench has recognised the efforts of head coach Charles Bwale who is currently on sick leave in the wake of...
Read more

Ntazana Only European Call-up in Micho’s Final 22

Sports sports - 1
Debutant Ntazana Mayembe of Welsh club Cardiff City is the only European-based player the final 22-member Chipolopolo team for the three-match friendly tour of...
Read more

BASKETBALL: CBU Robins Start Womens Season With A Bang

Sports sports - 0
CBU Robins have launched the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Association Famine League season with a bang. Robins recorded two straight wins in their first two games...
Read more

Jesse Were Toasts 100 Goal Milestone

Sports sports - 0
Striker Jesse Were admits he never thought about scoring 100 goals for Zesco United when joining the club in 2016. Kenya forward Were on Sunday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.