Napsa Stars FAZ Super League survivals continues to look in doubt after Lumwana Radiants rallied from one-down on Wednesday to beat hosts 2-1 in a bottom four dogfight at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result saw Napsa sustain their fifth successive league defeat with three games left before their fate is clear.

But Napsa made a great start towards the fight when Danny Silavwe turned in a Jimmy Mukeya cross to see the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage envoys take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Napsa then suffered a setback just before the restart when Chipolopolo defender Luka Banda was taking ill.

Lumwana capitalized on that and equalized in the 59th minute when Dominic Chungwa headed in the ball.

Two minutes later, Napsa suffered a second defensive setback when Amos Simwanza was sent-off for a high boot on Musonda Siame.

Lumwana then pushed and punished a defensively weakened ten-man Napsa in the 71st minute when Dina Dinanga beat goalkeeper Philip Banda to a long punt from Katembwe Ngelekwa in the opposite goal to give the visitors the three points.

However, Lumwana stay second from bottom on 33 points, four points behind Napsa who are just above them at number 16.

With three games left, Napsa visit leaders Zesco United on June 9 and a defeat there will put them a match away from relegation.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos are back at number three following a 1-1 home draw with ninth positioned Green Buffaloes in the lunchtime kickoff of the Woodlands Stadium doubleheader.

Emmanuel Chabula struck in the 13th minute to send Dynamos leading into the break.

But hopes of all three points vanished in the 87th minute when Paul Banda’s handball gave Buffaloes a lifeline.

Friday Samu stepped up to convert the penalty to ensure they shared the points.

Buffaloes have 42 points; Dynamos have 47 points tied with Kabwe Warriors whom they relegate to number four.

Zanaco are second on 53 points and are eight behind Zesco who have confirmed their CAF Champions League spot while the other three continental spots are still up for grabs.