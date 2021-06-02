9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Rural News
Parents and guardians advised against ‘ locking up’ their differently-abled children

By Chief Editor
Kasenengwa, June, 01, 2021 ZANIS — Government has advised parents and guardians against hiding differently-abled children in their custody.

Kasenengwa District Commissioner Sara Kalaluka says she is disappointed that some parents and guardians in the district tend to lock children with disabilities in their houses.

“ Children with disabilities are also entitled to enjoy their rights such as the able-bodied hence the need for parents who were in a habit of hiding disabled children to immediately stop, “ she said.

The Commissioner said this when she presented two wheelchairs to the differently-abled children at Nazareth Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) last Sunday.

She said parents should not deprive children with disabilities some of their rights such as that of acquiring education as it is not their wish to be disabled.

Mrs Kalaluka said government will continue coming up with various empowerment programs to help the disabled in communities such as the Social Cash Transfer (SCT).

The District Commissioner said people living with disabilities are most of the times less privileged hence the commitment by government to empower them so that they can live a better life.

Children with mental disability following proceedings during awareness meeting on the mental health Act 2019 which is aimed at raising awareness among stakeholders to enable them participate actively in promoting the rights of persons with mental disabilities in Mongu, Western Province
Children with mental disability following proceedings during awareness meeting on the mental health Act 2019 which is aimed at raising awareness among stakeholders to enable them participate actively in promoting the rights of persons with mental disabilities in Mongu, Western Province

Convention on the Rights of the Child , Zambia is signatory to, children and young people have the same general human rights as adults and also specific rights that recognize their special needs.

Children are neither the property of their parents nor are they helpless objects of charity. They are human beings and are the subject of their own rights.

The Convention which sets out the rights that must be realized for children to develop to their full potential offers a vision of the child as an individual and as a member of a family and community, with rights and responsibilities appropriate to his or her age and stage of development.

By recognizing children’s rights in this way, the Convention firmly sets the focus on the whole child.

The Convention also recognizes the fundamental human dignity of all children and the urgency of ensuring their well-being and development.

It makes clear the idea that a basic quality of life should be the right of all children, rather than a privilege enjoyed by a few.

