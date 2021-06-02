9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Sexual Barter System Gains Momentum in Eastern Province

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
The New Look Chipata City
The Chipata City

Chidyelano, a traditional practice of exchanging wives and husbands for sexual pleasure during mobile markets locally known as Kabwandile in eastern province has gained momentum.

The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, Chipata district traditional Affairs Assistant officer, Cecilia Tembo, says Chidyelano, attracts foreign nationals from Malawi and Mozambique.

Ms Tembo disclosed this in Chipata today, during the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development media breakfast. She explained that Chidyelano is a traditional practice that involves married men or women exchanging their partners for sexual pleasure.

“We are hoping that with the coming of Gender Activism in communities, Chidyelano will be completely discouraged, “she said.

Mrs Tembo said both married men and women usually have sex at the end of their business transactions in different trading places.

Mrs Tembo has since commended traditional leaders in the region for being champions in the fight against GBV.

Mrs Tembo cited chief Madzimawe as one of the Ngoni chiefs being among the many active traditional leaders fighting GBV cases in the region.

In 2019, Paramount Chief, Kalonga Gawa Undi , of the Chewa speaking People of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, banned Chidyelano , to stop the spread of sexually transmitted Diseases (STDs) among his subjects, but merrymakers have ignored the Paramount Chief.

