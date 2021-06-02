Global property consultancy group Knight Frank has published its 2021 Wealth Report, showing that Zambia and South Africa will lead the biggest rise in wealthy individuals in Africa over the next five years.

Knight Frank’s model predicts that the global population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) – someone with a net worth of over $30 million will grow by 27% over the next five years.

The group also forecasts that the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) – someone with a net worth of over $1 million – will rise by 41%.

The report said Africa is expected to see the second-biggest regional five-year UHNWI growth rate – 33% – led by Zambia and South Africa.

The report highlights the expansion of this cohort to underline the potential of growing mass affluent populations across Africa and Asia.

Accelerated growth in lower wealth tiers will serve to reverse some of the widening inequalities of 2020, spurred on by entrepreneurial spirit and technological opportunities.

This reverses the trend seen in 2020 when HNWI numbers actually contracted against modest growth in the worldwide population, the group said.

Asia tops the group’s five-year UHNWI growth forecast with 39%, led by Indonesia on 67% and India on 63%.

This would see Asia’s proportion of global UHNWIs rise from 22% to 24%.

Europe will retain its crown as the second-largest wealth hub with an expected growth of 23%, bringing the total number of UHNWIs to 185,860.

The biggest rises are forecast in Poland with 61%, and Sweden with 59%.

But the outlook for households earning more than US$100,000 a year is even more positive according to Oxford Economics, which is forecasting 139% growth over the same period.

Although Covid-19 was still far from under control in many parts of the world as The Wealth Report went to press, this year’s forecasts represent optimism for the emergence of a new economic cycle and set new expectations for the post-pandemic world.

This reinforces the resilience of wealth, matching our forecasts from the 2020 edition of The Wealth Report.