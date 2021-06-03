Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja advised his officers in Eastern Province to exhibit high levels of professionalism at all times.

Mr Kanganja says when carrying out their various duties, his officers must see to it that their actions are done in a legal, ethical, professional and impartial manner.

Speaking during The Security Situation and Levels of Preparedness In Policing The 2021 Meeting in Chipata today, he said discipline is the foundation and cornerstone of the Zambia Police Service.

“This is more critical this time than ever due to the political climate we are currently in during which political activities are gradually heightening.

“In this regard, I expect all officers to exhibit high levels of discipline at all times. Your conduct must be above approach, “he said.

The Inspector General has further directed officers in the province to avoid engaging in vices that risk putting the name of the institution in disrepute and contempt.

And earlier, Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu informed Mr Kanganja that the crime situation in the Eastern region of Zambia has seen a reduction in cases of murder and aggravated robberies in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Lungu said this has been achieved because of patrols that are being conducted within the province.

“However, we recently witnessed two aggravated robberies in the province. One involved a company called Parrogate in Lundazi in which armed robbers robbed the company the sum of K820,000 after guards were tied.

“In another case, a police Sergeant based at Chipata Police Station committed the crime in company with other people and stole K30,000.The officer is on the run but other accomplices are at remand, “he said.

The Commissioner said politically, the province is calm from the time the election campaigns commenced.

“I wish to report that we successfully policed all the adoptions and nominations. In addition to political parties that have candidates at all levels, at parliamentary level 43 independent candidates successfully filed their nominations.

“So far, no serious incident has been reported concerning political violence, “he said.