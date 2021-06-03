9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 3, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kitwe City Council concerned on mushrooming illegal political campaign billboards in its CBD

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Kitwe City Council concerned on mushrooming illegal political campaign billboards in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe City Council (KCC) has expressed concern over the increase in the number of illegally erected billboards bearing political campaign messages in the central business district (CBD).

The local authority has since commenced scrutinizing the billboards on the highways and CBD. According to a statement issued by KCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba, warns that those found illegally erected will be brought down with immediate effect.

Ms. Mwamba explains that the rules that govern placement of bill boards apply to both individuals, institutions and political parties.

She further clarified in an interview that the rules that apply to putting up of bill boards is meant to avoid compromising road safety.

“Any individual or a groups, including political parties who wish to erect a new bill board, must first seek clearance from Road Development Agency (RDA) and the local authority.

“ Illegalities shall not be entertained because they are designated places for placement of such structures,” she said.

She stated that KCC has the mandate to ensure that placement of posters ,billboards and stickers within the district is guided to enhance road safety and avoid defacing the district.

The council has since appealed to members of the public to seek clarification from it’s office before erecting bill boards and putting up of posters.

Following Elections Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) ‘s ban on political campaigns ahead of the 12 August polls , a number of contesting political parties have as guided utilised alternative means such as bill boards and other social media to wow eligible voters to vote for them.

Previous articleMany Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country-Wina

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kitwe City Council concerned on mushrooming illegal political campaign billboards in its CBD

Kitwe City Council (KCC) has expressed concern over the increase in the number of illegally erected billboards bearing political...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Malupenga warns resident doctors participating in the current go-slow; your demands will not be met

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has warned resident doctors participating in the current go-slow that their demands will not be...
Read more

Doctors Association President Dr Sampa to be fired today

General News Chief Editor - 31
Government through the Public Service Management Division will today sack suspended Resident Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Sampa from employment. PSMD Permanent Secretary...
Read more

Private media urged to support efforts aimed at curbing political violence

General News Chief Editor - 5
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Bwacha, has challenged private media houses in the region to support efforts aimed at curbing political violence in...
Read more

Lottery regulation coming-PS

General News Chief Editor - 3
Government is in the process of establishing one regulator of the gaming and lottery industry in Zambia. Speaking at the official opening of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.