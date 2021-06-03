Kitwe City Council (KCC) has expressed concern over the increase in the number of illegally erected billboards bearing political campaign messages in the central business district (CBD).

The local authority has since commenced scrutinizing the billboards on the highways and CBD. According to a statement issued by KCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba, warns that those found illegally erected will be brought down with immediate effect.

Ms. Mwamba explains that the rules that govern placement of bill boards apply to both individuals, institutions and political parties.

She further clarified in an interview that the rules that apply to putting up of bill boards is meant to avoid compromising road safety.

“Any individual or a groups, including political parties who wish to erect a new bill board, must first seek clearance from Road Development Agency (RDA) and the local authority.

“ Illegalities shall not be entertained because they are designated places for placement of such structures,” she said.

She stated that KCC has the mandate to ensure that placement of posters ,billboards and stickers within the district is guided to enhance road safety and avoid defacing the district.

The council has since appealed to members of the public to seek clarification from it’s office before erecting bill boards and putting up of posters.

Following Elections Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) ‘s ban on political campaigns ahead of the 12 August polls , a number of contesting political parties have as guided utilised alternative means such as bill boards and other social media to wow eligible voters to vote for them.