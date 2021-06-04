The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has expressed concern over the publication and circulation of the unverified information stating that the commission, working together with Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), will postpone the August 12 general elections.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the Elections House in Lusaka, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano cautioned media houses to provide true and accurate information during this year’s general elections.

Mr. Nshindano explained that elections are constitutional and can only be postponed if the country is declared to be under a state of emergency.

“No one can just wake up and postponed the elections,” he said.

He said the media should be very careful with the information released to the public to avoid misleading the people in the country.

“The media are game changers to such processes,” he said.

Mr. Nshindano said the commission has the mandate to protect the lives of the citizens to ensure elections are managed in a free and fair manner.

He has meanwhile urged political parties to submit their campaign schedules and use appropriate campaign strategies with minimal or no contact with the crowd because of Covid-19.

He explained that political parties conducting door to door campaigns should ensure they mask up with only a few people on the ground.

“Door to door campaigns should not be turned into rallies,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama said during a press briefing with ECZ that the third wave of Covid-19 has already broken out in Zambia hence super spreader events such as crowds should be avoided at all cost.

Dr. Malama advised that all political parties should adhere to the five golden rules of Covid-19 prevention as they embark on the door to door campaigns.

“Currently there are 825 new cases, 48 new admissions in Lusaka only and 184 admissions country wide in the last 24 hours,” he disclosed