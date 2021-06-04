9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ECZ has a constitutional mandate to suspend rallies – Nshindano

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines ECZ has a constitutional mandate to suspend rallies – Nshindano
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has maintained that ECZ has a constitutional mandate to suspend the holding of political rallies saying the commission sought legal advice before deciding to ban the public gatherings.

Speaking on Hot breakfast show on HOT FM this morning, Mr Nshindano says his Commission is on firm footing, as it sought legal advice from the attorney general’s office before making such pronouncements.

Stating that COVID-19 is a multispectral health issue stating that the Health Act, the Statutory Instruments (SI) 20,21 and 61 make specific reference to COVID–19 and its management, Mr Nshindano stressed that there is no exception when it comes to electoral activities.

”Those particular laws have to be aligned because you can say, no health does not apply when it comes to elections. We need to be honest with ourselves on what we want to achieve as a country regarding the health and economy,” he said.

People should understand that rallies have been identified as super-spreaders for covid-19 saying politicians should use other avenues to campaign to safeguard lives.

Mr Nshindano noted that Zambia does to have the capacity to contain the COVID-19 if it rises to higher levels saying the country would be devastated.

He stated that there are health guidelines that stipulate the penalties that should apply to those who will breach the law.

“There are some prescriptions of about six months imprisonment, and it will not be for the commission to apply but for other law enforcement agencies.

“ As a commission we work with other agencies including the police when it’s criminal matters, if it is an issue to do with corruption we work with the Anti-Corruption Commission and in the case we will work with those charged to enforce the law on this matter,” he said.

Yesterday, Mr Nshindano suspended the holding of political rallies to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move which received criticism from some civil society organisations and opposition political parties.

The stakeholders have maintained state that the ECZ director has no legal right to suspend the holding of political rallies ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Previous articleDIV 1 UPDATE: Kafue Celtic Beat Chambeshi to Consolidate Promation Spot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ECZ has a constitutional mandate to suspend rallies – Nshindano

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has maintained that ECZ has a constitutional mandate...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I have something to point at to show to the Zambian people , says President Lungu as he concludes his Luapula tour

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President Edgar Lungu concluded his Lupula Province working visit with a tour of Chembe mini-hospital in Chembe district in Luapula province. The President...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia bans Campaign Rallies with immediate effect

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Campaign rallies ahead of the August 12, 2021 national polls have been suspended with immediate effect following a more lethal COVID 19 Third Wave...
Read more

Stakeholders Express Disappointment at Suggestions to Postponement of the 2021 General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani says the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPH)’s call for the cancellation of this year’s...
Read more

CiSCA condemns arrest of peacefully protesting former police officer, demands his immediate release

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has condemned what they called the unconstitutional arrest of a former police officer, Jeyson Musonda Chipepo for staging...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.