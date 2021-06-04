Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has maintained that ECZ has a constitutional mandate to suspend the holding of political rallies saying the commission sought legal advice before deciding to ban the public gatherings.

Speaking on Hot breakfast show on HOT FM this morning, Mr Nshindano says his Commission is on firm footing, as it sought legal advice from the attorney general’s office before making such pronouncements.

Stating that COVID-19 is a multispectral health issue stating that the Health Act, the Statutory Instruments (SI) 20,21 and 61 make specific reference to COVID–19 and its management, Mr Nshindano stressed that there is no exception when it comes to electoral activities.

”Those particular laws have to be aligned because you can say, no health does not apply when it comes to elections. We need to be honest with ourselves on what we want to achieve as a country regarding the health and economy,” he said.

People should understand that rallies have been identified as super-spreaders for covid-19 saying politicians should use other avenues to campaign to safeguard lives.

Mr Nshindano noted that Zambia does to have the capacity to contain the COVID-19 if it rises to higher levels saying the country would be devastated.

He stated that there are health guidelines that stipulate the penalties that should apply to those who will breach the law.

“There are some prescriptions of about six months imprisonment, and it will not be for the commission to apply but for other law enforcement agencies.

“ As a commission we work with other agencies including the police when it’s criminal matters, if it is an issue to do with corruption we work with the Anti-Corruption Commission and in the case we will work with those charged to enforce the law on this matter,” he said.

Yesterday, Mr Nshindano suspended the holding of political rallies to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move which received criticism from some civil society organisations and opposition political parties.

The stakeholders have maintained state that the ECZ director has no legal right to suspend the holding of political rallies ahead of the August 12 general elections.