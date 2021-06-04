Patriotic Front (PF) Kasama Central parliamentary candidate and GBM’s daughter, Sibongile Mwamba, has cautioned Zambians against experimenting with national leadership in this year’s general elections if the country is to continue on its sound developmental trajectory.

Ms Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu’s leadership is exhibited by the many development projects across the country and therefore deserves to continue in power after the August 12 general election because of his visionary leadership.

Ms Mwamba said in an interview said President Lungu is a tested leader with a heart for the poor.

“It is important that the electorate vote for President Lungu so that the ruling party continues with its developmental programmes. It will also be beneficial to have a President of my party so that Kasama Central can benefit from government projects.

“It is extremely difficult to access projects or programmes when you have an opposition leader,” Ms Mwamba said.

President Lungu is a listening leader and wants the best for the citizens and the country through the provision of result-oriented leadership.

The aspiring candidate said the challenges the country is facing are not insurmountable and that the PF administration under the leadership of President Lungu has already put in place a robust economic recovery programme.

Ms Mwamba also urged the youths in Kasama to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to avoid political violence.

“To the youths of Kasama Central, I am appealing to them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. We are one family and politics should not divide us.

“ Let us conduct issue-based politics. Let us allow peace, love and unity to continue in our country,” she said.

Ms Mwamba further cautioned the electorate against using emotions to vote for wrong people who have nothing to offer when given the instruments of power.

“We have heard your cries and it is time you also consider the global happenings. Change is not the solution. Continuity is the way to go,” Ms Mwamba said.

She pledged to perform to the best of her abilities if elected Member of Parliament for Kasama Central on August 12.

” Kasama Central will for the first time have a female MP and a mother to you all. I pledge to do my best. I commit myself to be a servant of my people.

“ I will not make a lot of promises but l will deliver according to what the electorate will desire in the various communities,” Ms Mwamba said.

She advised the electorates in Kasama and the entire country to give President Lungu maximum votes to ensure a resounding victory in this year’s polls.

She urged the voters to also vote for PF at all levels.