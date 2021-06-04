President Edgar Lungu concluded his Lupula Province working visit with a tour of Chembe mini-hospital in Chembe district in Luapula province. The President was led on a guided tour of the newly built health facility by Chembe District Health Director Cardson Kabwe, in the company of Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota. The head of state toured among other facilities at the hospital, the maternity wing.

During the tour, President Lungu expressed happiness that the people of Chembe no longer have to travel long distances to health facilities in Mansa to access quality health care.

“For me, I have something to point at to show to the Zambian people to say this is where we are coming from, this is where we are going. It takes a while for development to reach all corners but we have done it here for the people of Mansa and ultimately we will get to the places we haven’t been to,” the President assured.

Mr. Lungu also highlighted that the country will continue to improve its health facilities to ensure they align with modern trends in health care services.

“There is no finishing line with development, science, and technology are always evolving and getting better all the time so we will try to keep in tune with the latest trends and so on,” he said.

The President said, “This is what we mean when we say quality health delivery for all. Development is not a one-day event or a one-night wonder and I think where we haven’t been, we will be there”.

He concluded his tour of the facility by interacting with staff at the hospital whom he commended for their hard work.

President Lungu has since encouraged the workers to remain dedicated to providing quality health care to the surrounding communities.

“We recognize your sacrifice and dedication to duty. Safeguard what you have here and give your best all the time,” he said.

And President Lungu has concluded his third-day working visit in Luapula province with a brief interaction with Chembe residents and meeting a traditional leader as he drummed up support for the August 2021 general elections

Earlier, President Edgar Lungu urged the church to interrogate aspiring candidates to ensure credible leaders are elected in the August 12 general elections. President Lungu noted that it is important that trustworthy leaders are elected if the country was to develop.

Speaking during a meeting with the Milenge Pastors’ Fellowship at Lwela Secondary School, the President said Zambians should choose leaders who will meet their aspirations.

“I am alive to the fact that you are non-partisan but the people you shepherd are affected by partisan politics and they do vote. Interrogate these aspiring leaders, ask them why they want to lead and read their manifestos to know their ideologies,” he said.

He further said the church should see to it that leaders who mean well for the nation are elected.

“Zambians should elect leaders who are brothers’ keepers. PF has shown that it is a party that can deliver development,” he said.



Earlier, Milenge Catholic Parish Priest Kennedy Kashinga commended President Lungu’s government for spearheading development in the education and health sectors among others.

Father Kashinga has meanwhile called on the Head of State to complete the incomplete development projects in the area.

“Your Excellency, we implore you to improve the road infrastructure in Milenge so as to spur economic development in the area,” he said.

He further called for the resumption of the construction of Milenge trades school.

He said a trades school would equip youths in the area with skills that will he help them generate income.

And Fr. Kashinga has called on political players to conduct peaceful campaigns as the country heads towards the August polls.

“As Milenge Pastor’s Fellowship, our message to political players who want to incite violence is; send your children there. Do not expose other people’s children to harm. We have zero tolerance for violence as a church in Milenge,” he stated.