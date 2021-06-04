9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kansanshi Eye Win Over Nchanga To Edge Closer To ZPL Return

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Kansanshi Eye Win Over Nchanga To Edge Closer To ZPL Return
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos wants to mover closer to securing promotion when they host Nchanga Rangers in Saturday’s round 31 match of the FAZ National Division 1 season at Solwezi Independent Stadium.

Leaders Konkola Blades have already grabbed one of the four promotion spots to the FAZ Super Division.

Kansanshi have 57 points, five behind Blades, after 30 matches played.

Nchanga, who are almost out of the promotion race, are number eight on the table with 44 points, six away from the last promotion position currently occupied by Chambishi.

Both teams are hoping to bounce back after dropping points in their latest fixtures.

Kansanshi are coming from a goalless draw at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on the same weekend Nchanga were stunned 1-0 by struggling National Assembly at Nchanga Stadium.

In other games, City of Lusaka will visit Zesco Malaiti Rangers with Livingstone Pirates welcoming Gomes.

Meanwhile, Konkola will only be in action on Sunday when they face Kashikishi Warriors away at Mwaimwena Grounds in Nchelenge.


FAZ National Division 1 – Week 31

05/06/ 2021

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Nchanga Rangers

Livingstone Pirates Vs Gomes FC

Zesco Malaiti Vs City of Lusaka

Police College Vs Zesco Shockers

06/06/ 2021

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtic Vs Mpulungu Harbour

National Assembly Vs Chambishi FC

FC MUZA vs Trident FC

KYSA FC vs Mufulira Wanderers

Previous articleMaize and Mealie Meal exports will be increased to empower farmers and bring in foreign exchange-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kansanshi Eye Win Over Nchanga To Edge Closer To ZPL Return

Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos wants to mover closer to securing promotion when they host Nchanga Rangers in Saturday’s round...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 UPDATE: Kafue Celtic Beat Chambeshi to Consolidate Promation Spot

Sports sports - 0
Promotion contenders Kafue Celtic have consolidated third position in the National Division 1 after edging Chambishi 1-0 in a midweek rescheduled match away in...
Read more

Olympics Team Put on Aggressive Covid Test Management

Sports sports - 0
The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) says it is regularly monitoring Tokyo Olympic Games-bound athletes to ensure that they do not catch Covid-19. The...
Read more

Salulani Rouses Zambia to Shine Against ‘Big’ Senegal

Sports sports - 1
The countdown to Chipolopolo Zambia's big test against hosts Senegal has begun with midfielder Salulani Phiri issuing a rallying call to his team mates...
Read more

Chipolopolo Arrive in Senegal

Sports sports - 1
Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic’s Chipolopolo have landed in Senegal on the first leg of their June three-friendly-match Tour. Chipolopolo arrived after 20h00 Zambian time following an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.