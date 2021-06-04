Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos wants to mover closer to securing promotion when they host Nchanga Rangers in Saturday’s round 31 match of the FAZ National Division 1 season at Solwezi Independent Stadium.

Leaders Konkola Blades have already grabbed one of the four promotion spots to the FAZ Super Division.

Kansanshi have 57 points, five behind Blades, after 30 matches played.

Nchanga, who are almost out of the promotion race, are number eight on the table with 44 points, six away from the last promotion position currently occupied by Chambishi.

Both teams are hoping to bounce back after dropping points in their latest fixtures.

Kansanshi are coming from a goalless draw at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on the same weekend Nchanga were stunned 1-0 by struggling National Assembly at Nchanga Stadium.

In other games, City of Lusaka will visit Zesco Malaiti Rangers with Livingstone Pirates welcoming Gomes.

Meanwhile, Konkola will only be in action on Sunday when they face Kashikishi Warriors away at Mwaimwena Grounds in Nchelenge.



FAZ National Division 1 – Week 31

05/06/ 2021

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Nchanga Rangers

Livingstone Pirates Vs Gomes FC

Zesco Malaiti Vs City of Lusaka

Police College Vs Zesco Shockers



06/06/ 2021

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtic Vs Mpulungu Harbour

National Assembly Vs Chambishi FC

FC MUZA vs Trident FC

KYSA FC vs Mufulira Wanderers