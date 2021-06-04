9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Maize and Mealie Meal exports will be increased to empower farmers and bring in foreign exchange-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy Maize and Mealie Meal exports will be increased to empower farmers...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says maize and mealie meal exports will be increased in order to empower farmers and also to increase the country’s foreign exchange.
The President has also announced that government will ensure that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) embarks on the purchasing of cassava in order to empower farmers and also to promote crop diversification.

President Lungu was speaking when he met chiefs from Mansa district in Luapula province where he discussed wide-ranging developmental issues.

Among the chiefs who the President met included Chief Mabumba, Chief Kalasa Lukangaba, Chief Chimese, Chief Chisunka, Chief Mibenge, Chief Matanda, and Chief Kalaba who he assured that the government is committed to promoting the cultivation of fallback crops such as soya beans, cassava, groundnuts among others in order to promote crop diversification and to promote provincial investments.

And the traditional leaders have welcomed the 150 Kwacha per 50 kg bag maize floor price which the government has set.

Senior Chief Mabumba who represented other chiefs said the maize floor price is a good price that will empower farmers and motivate them to even work harder for the coming farming season.

The Chiefs have thanked the President for his dedicated and passionate leadership and have since assured President Lungu of their support in the forthcoming election in order for him to continue on the path of development.

Previous articlePresident Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Maize and Mealie Meal exports will be increased to empower farmers and bring in foreign exchange-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says maize and mealie meal exports will be increased in order to empower farmers and also...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FRA gets K657 million for 2021 crop marketing programme

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The treasury has released K657 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for the 2021 crop marketing programme. Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, said...
Read more

Government to follow up implementation of SI on local content soon-Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Vice President, Inonge Wina says government will follow up the Statutory Instrument ( SI ) on local content to ensure that it...
Read more

Many Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country-Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Government says it is concerned that many Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country. ...
Read more

Zambia expected to see a big jump in wealthy people over next 5 years: 2021 Wealth Report

Economy Chief Editor - 26
Global property consultancy group Knight Frank has published its 2021 Wealth Report, showing that Zambia and South Africa will lead the biggest rise in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.