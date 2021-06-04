President Edgar Lungu says maize and mealie meal exports will be increased in order to empower farmers and also to increase the country’s foreign exchange.

The President has also announced that government will ensure that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) embarks on the purchasing of cassava in order to empower farmers and also to promote crop diversification.

President Lungu was speaking when he met chiefs from Mansa district in Luapula province where he discussed wide-ranging developmental issues.

Among the chiefs who the President met included Chief Mabumba, Chief Kalasa Lukangaba, Chief Chimese, Chief Chisunka, Chief Mibenge, Chief Matanda, and Chief Kalaba who he assured that the government is committed to promoting the cultivation of fallback crops such as soya beans, cassava, groundnuts among others in order to promote crop diversification and to promote provincial investments.

And the traditional leaders have welcomed the 150 Kwacha per 50 kg bag maize floor price which the government has set.

Senior Chief Mabumba who represented other chiefs said the maize floor price is a good price that will empower farmers and motivate them to even work harder for the coming farming season.

The Chiefs have thanked the President for his dedicated and passionate leadership and have since assured President Lungu of their support in the forthcoming election in order for him to continue on the path of development.