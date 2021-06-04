9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Olympics Team Put on Aggressive Covid Test Management

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) says it is regularly monitoring Tokyo Olympic Games-bound athletes to ensure that they do not catch Covid-19.

The athletes have begun undergoing regular Coronavirus screening before they travel to Japan next month.

28 players from the women’s football team, two runners from athletics, and three boxers were tested earlier this week at National Heroes Stadium together with coaches.

“As NOCZ we want to play our part to ensure that not only our athletes are protected but also those people they will interact with from time to time,” NOCZ Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi said.

“And so part of the process is to ensure that we monitor the athletes through the medical team on a day to day basis and do frequent testing to support curbing the spread of the virus,” Kambikambi said.

“We are also going to track the movements of the athletes so that we discourage them from going into other public places while they are in this period of preparations.”

Dr Titus Fernando, who is the country’s COVID-19 Liaison Officer (CLO) for the games, said athletes will be tested at least every two weeks.

“It’s mandatory testing because we are living in the era where Coronavirus is real and they (organisers) are trying all their best to make sure that we have these games and there are certain regulations that have been put in place, so we have to oblige,” Dr Fernando said.

Team Zambia is expected to leave for Japan on July 7 for camping in Asahi before heading to the Games Village on July 19.

