PF’s campaign mobilizing stalwart Chishimba Kambwili says there are better economic prospects for the country in the near future.

Mr. Kambwili says this is certain as the ruling PF is making brave decisions to ensure the well-being of the people, adding that the party still remains pro-poor.

Speaking during a public meeting in Mkushi today, Mr Kambwili said that brave decisions such as taking over the operations of Mopani and Nchanga large scale mining companies , are some of the brave decisions by President Lungu’s administration aimed at uplifting people’s lives.

“ PF Government infact has plans to revisit the Terms of Trade with investors in large scale mining sector, “ he said adding : “ the aim is to ensure that conditions are made favourable for the country to gain from these investments.”

Pointing out that there is need for optimism among Zambians towards the prospects of better economy, Mr Kambwili said that the PF Government is poised to ensure that the country gains from the recent trend in which world copper prices have drastically increased from $5,000 per ton to $10,000.

He explained that the drop in copper prices had precipitated the economic hardships that have resulted in high cost of living as well as the rising prices of commodities.

He said that despite this, the PF Government had made strides in bettering the lives of the people over the past 10 years, saying that 172 health facilities as well as 150 health posts had been constructed across the country.

Further, the PF campaign mobilizing stalwart stated that President Lungu’s administration maintained social welfare safe nets such as Social Cash Transfer(SCT), and subsidizing the small scale farmers with the Farmer Input Support Program(FISP) to cushion the impact of poverty.

He therefore implored Mkushi residents to give maximum votes to PF Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu, PF Mkushi North Candidate Christopher Chibuye and PF Mkushi Council Chairperson Candidate Evans Bwalya during the 12th August general elections.