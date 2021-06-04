Vice President Inonge Wina has said government appreciates the positive response from the clergy towards the Covid-19 relief funds.

Mrs. Wina said it was pleasing that the clergy has welcomed the Covid-19 relief funds which was opposed by some sections of society.

She said she could not understand why some people condemned the provision of the relief fund.

“Your willingness to participate with my office under DMMU so that you become ambassadors of the disaster management risk committees has made government proud and we are grateful,” she said when she held a meeting with members of the clergy in Kitwe today.

She said the church should continue providing moral support to the members and politicians because molarity is a major contributor to the growth of peace in the country.

Mrs. Wina said President Edgar Lungu is very committed to uplifting the works of the Lord as he believes in the principles and teachings of the Bible.

She said it was through believing in the Bible that made President Lungu think of extending a helping hand to various denominations.

The Vice President has meanwhile urged the clergy to encourage politicians, especially young ones, from perpetuating violence so that peace prevails in the country during elections.

And the clergy in Kitwe has expressed concern with the ongoing go slow by resident doctors amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representing other members of the clergy, Kitwe Pastors Fellowship chairperson, Raddy Lewilla has since strongly appealed to the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) and the Ministry of Health to quickly resolve the matter for the benefit of humanity.

He said it was worrying that doctors can go on strike at a time when the Covid-19 is seriously affecting the country.

Meanwhile, Bishop Lewilla said the church on the Copperbelt province appreciates the massive infrastructure development, which will accelerate economic development in the region and the country as a whole.

He said the church in the district has no intention to depart from the unprecedented development agenda which government under the Patriotic Front has initiated in the last ten years.

He added that the church in Kitwe will also continue contributing to the construction of the national house of prayer which he described as a ‘wonderful’ gift to the men and women of the pulpit.

And Bishop Lewilla has expressed gratitude to government on the rolling out of the Covid-19 relief package to the clergy and the general church membership.

He said the formation of cooperatives in the district has resulted in many churches benefiting from the relief funds.

He has since called on the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to accelerate the screening process of applicants so that many cooperatives may benefit from the funds.

“The church has also signed an MoU through the formation of a task force which is aimed at sensitising the general public on Covid-19 and also distribute materials carrying the messages on the pandemic,” Bishop Lewilla said.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe acknowledged the unity that has been displayed by the clergy on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Nundwe expressed happiness that the church in Kitwe and Copperbelt province as a whole has pledged to continue working closely with government.