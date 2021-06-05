A 34 year old man of Chibombo District has axed his wife to death and later on committed suicide by consuming Doom Insecticide.

Chibombo District Commissioner Catherine Chilonda confirmed to ZANIS that the incident happened yesterday in one of the compartments at the newly constructed market at John Chinena.

Ms Chilonda disclosed that the couple is believed to have had a marital dispute.

She named the two deceased as Prisca Chinunchi aged 29 years and Henry Wanki, 34, both of Chali Village in Chief Liteta’s Chiefdom.

She said police visited the crime scene and found two dead bodies lying in a pool of blood on the bed in the market room where the couple was spending nights.

Ms Chilonda said the female victim sustained a deep cut on the neck where she was axed by her husband.

She said Police also found a bottle of Doom Insecticide and an axe that was suspected to have been used in the murder act.

The two bodies have since been deposited at Liteta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.