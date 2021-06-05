The Mupika Silk Farm has increased its Zambian labour force from the initial two thousand to four thousand to work on the 31 million United States dollar silk project in Mpika district of Muchinga Province.

Sericulture Projects Manager Chewe Mulenga disclosed that the increase in the labour force was enabled so as to allow the company’ not to export raw materials outside the country but instead export finished product by adding value to the materials.

Capt. Mulenga said the number of warehouses being constructed have also been increased from four to thirty ranging from 12.55 meters to 5.2 by 6.2 meters.

ZANIS reports that the company has since started expanding the warehouses and other infrastructure on its 6,000 hectares land.

“Some of these warehouses will be used for storage while the other for processing,” he said.

Capt Mulenga also disclosed the company’s intention to construct 40 staff houses for junior workers, 20 houses for senior officers and an office block.

Others projects include construction of a health post, police post , upgrading of two primary schools to secondary schools and a filling station which will service both the staffs, community and the general public.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga has commended the Mupika Sericulture and Silk Farm for its initiative to create employment and honouring its social responsibility to the surrounding community.

“As Provincial administration we want to encourage you to keep up with the good work,” he said.