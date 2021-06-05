Police in Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province are investigating a case of aggravated robbery in which three unknown people entered a house of a local businessman of Indian origin and walked away with cash amounting to K150,000 and US$16,000 respectively.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the robbery in a media statement yesterday and said the incident occurred on June 3rd, 2021 around 07:00 hours in low-density area.

He said the victim, Asif Iqbal Shekh aged 44, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of SADAF enterprises, reported the matter to police.

Mr. Njase said that two masked males with one wearing a head sock entered Asif’s house through an unlocked door.

“The perpetrators entered the house through the unlocked door and ordered the occupants to give them money,” he said.

He said the suspected robbers, who were armed with two pistols and another unknown fire arm, tied Mr. Asif together with other two occupants, a female named Safrina Asif 36, and a male juvenile Shaku Abdul 15, using shoe laces and placed them in one room.

The police chief said the perpetrators ordered the occupants of the house to show them where the money was kept and went away with the stated amount.

Mr. Njase explained that the complainant sustained a cut on the lip and complained of general body pains as fists are alleged to have been used to beat him.

He said police have since visited the scene and found the drawers of the display cabinet open, shoe laces and ropes in two separate rooms.

“The gate was found unlocked, no signs of any breaking were observed hence intensive investigations have been instituted,” said Mr Njase.

Meanwhile, Mr. Njase has cautioned members of the public against keeping large amounts of cash in homes, stating that it is risky to the family and the surrounding communities.

He added that the habit equally has social economic effects on the country.

Mr. Njase has also called for enhanced monitoring of financial transactions in the business environment.