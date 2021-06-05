Former Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has commended government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for pegging the maize floor price at K150 per 50 kilogram bag.

Mr. Bwalya said the price is very attractive for the small farmers especially in rural set up like Northern Province who are mainly dependent on farming.

He said the price is a good reward for farmers who put in a lot of labor to produce the maize and contribute to the country’s food basket.

“The K150 per 50 kg bag of maize which government has set is very attractive for farmers especially in a rural set up like Northern Province which is predominantly a farming community,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He explained that the good maize floor price has been supported with the bumper harvest which was recorded due to favorable rains and the timely delivery of inputs to farmers.

He has since advised farmers to sell their crops to the FRA and avoid briefcase buyers who may swindle them.

“I am not saying do not sale to private buyers but if you do, ensure they give you cash as opposed to selling on credit because you will start chasing your own money,” he said.

He appealed to farmers not to be tempted to sale all their crops but reserve some for home consumption.

He further urged the people to support the PF government for its commitment towards improving the agricultural sector.

Mr. Bwalya said this in an interview with ZANIS in Senga Hill district.

Meanwhile, Sampa Katai a peasant farmer of Senga Hill district also praised government for giving a good price to farmers this year.

Mr. Katai noted that most people in rural areas are farmers who earn an income after selling their produce and as such the maize floor price will uplift the lives of many

Government through the Food Reserve Agency has set the maize floor price of maize at K150 per 50 kilogram, K400 for 40 kg of paddy rice and K500 for 50 kg of soybeans.