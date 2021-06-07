The Human Rights Commission says the authority will closely monitor how human rights are being applied by all political players during the campaign period.

The Commission notes that political players should be wary of people’s human rights, in order not to infringe on them as they conduct their door to door campaigns.

National Human Rights legal Counsel, Kims Banda said the commission will also closely monitor how the campaigns will be conducted, to ensure that fair play is exhibited as parties involved bargain for support from the public ahead of the August 12, general elections.

Mr Banda said this during a two day district political dialogue meeting held in Chinsali Muchinga Province, to discuss adherence to the Public Order Act, during the campaign period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do not infringe on individual rights in the name of conducting door to door campaign least you will be sued,” he said.

And Mr Banda has appealed to all political players to adhere to the advice and health guidelines that have been heightened, as the country experiences the third wave of the COVID-19.

And political parties present also called on the police to be impartial when regulating campaigns, while ensuring peace and security to its citizens.

The political parties also resolved to form a committee that will look into human rights violations, during and after the campaign period.

The committee will include the Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs), political parties, as well as a human rights activist in the district.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended political party rallies due to rising numbers of COVID-19.