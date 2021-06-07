Konkola Blades and three other teams in the top four maintained their respective positions on the FAZ National Division 1 table after round 31 matches played over the weekend.

Leaders and already promoted Konkola on Sunday stretched their lead to seven points following a 1-0 win over Kashikishi Warriors away in Nchelenge.

Experienced defender Louis “Wawa” Musonda scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

This was Konkola’s fifth consecutive win that has seen them move to 65 points, seven above second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, after 31 matches.

Already demoted Kashikishi remain struck second from the bottom with 19 points from 31 matches.

Kafue Celtic are equally seven points away from Konkola after thumping Mpulungu Habour 3-0 at home to move to 58 points.

Goal difference separate Kansanshi from Celtic.

Fourth placed Chambishi consolidated their position when edging National Assembly 2-1 to end a four-match winless run.

Chambishi are on 53 points with three matches left in the 2020/21 campaign.



FAZ National Division 1 – Week 31 Results

06/06/2021

Kafue Celtics 3-0 Mpulungu Habour

Kashikishi Warriors 0-1 Konkola Blades

National Assembly 1-2 Chambishi FC

MUZA FC 2-0 Trident FC

05/06/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Kabwe Youth 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Livingstone Pirates 2-1 Gomes FC

Police College 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-1 City of Lusaka