9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Do not allow politics to divide country- political players told

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
Headlines Do not allow politics to divide country- political players told
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Muchinga Presbytery Bishop Festus Chulu has cautioned political players not to allow politics to divide the Zambian people.

Bishop Chulu has challenged the parties involved to instead promote unity in the country and continue promoting the One Zambia One nation motto.

Speaking in Chinsali yesterday during a church building promotion at the Chinsali UCZ main congregation, Bishop Chulu said there is need to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Bishop Chulu reminded everyone to get involved in praying for peace in the country, adding that no one should be allowed to divide the country in the name of politics.

“We are all one in Christ and we should strive to uphold and promote the peace that the country is enjoying.” Said Bishop Chulu.

Bishop Chulu also called on Christians to uphold the values and principles that the country boasts of, in order to make Zambia a preferred destination for everyone.

Bishop Chulu further informed the congregation that wearing of political party regalia on the church grounds will not be permitted.

And Bishop Chulu has called on youths in the country not to be used as tools of violence, while sternly calling on all political party leaders not to use the young people, in order to advance their own political ambitions.

“Am appealing to the youths to say no to violence. They should not allow anyone to use them as tools of violence.” He added.

And speaking at the same event, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said government appreciates the significant role that the church plays in building morals in society.

Capt. Mulenga also commended and appreciated the contribution that the Church has made towards the socio-economic development of the country through various programmes.

Capt. Mulenga also appealed to the church to continue praying for politicians, adding that the church should continue to pray for peace before, during and after the August polls.

Previous articleDIV ONE WRAP: Promoted Konkola Blades Stay Ahead in Top 4 Status Quo
Next articleCommission to closely monitor how human rights are being applied by all political players during the campaign period

2 COMMENTS

  1. Only the the evil party that shuns national prayers is violent in this country. They break the law with impunity and then claim that the police want to kill them. That is why they have been losing elections

    1
    1

  2. FRIENDS ARE REPORTING HH HAS JUST PASSED THROUGH KAPIRI AND KABWE
    SHOPS CLOSED TO WELCOME HIM THROUGH 1,000’S REPORTEDLY LINED THE STREETS TO WELCOME HIM
    FORWARD ZAMBIA FINALLY

    1
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

Vice President Inonge Wina calls for development of Zambezi River Basin investment programme

Vice President Inonge Wina has directed the Ministry of National Development Planning and the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kanganja dismiss HH assassination attempt reports

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled social media reports that the Zambia Police attempted to shoot at opposition United Party for National...
Read more

A dark day in Zambia’s democracy as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema survives Police shooting on his way to church

Headlines editor - 56
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has survived Police shootings in Chingola on his way to a local Church. There was chaos this morning as heavily armed...
Read more

President Lungu launches the construction of the National Defence University

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu yesterday launched the construction of the new Defence Services Command and Staff College as well as the National Defence University in...
Read more

Zambians must give Fred M’embe credit for exposing HH as a Fraud-Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
Former Justice Minister and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) member of central committee Given Lubinda has said that opposition leader Fred M´membe's remarks...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.