United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Muchinga Presbytery Bishop Festus Chulu has cautioned political players not to allow politics to divide the Zambian people.

Bishop Chulu has challenged the parties involved to instead promote unity in the country and continue promoting the One Zambia One nation motto.

Speaking in Chinsali yesterday during a church building promotion at the Chinsali UCZ main congregation, Bishop Chulu said there is need to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Bishop Chulu reminded everyone to get involved in praying for peace in the country, adding that no one should be allowed to divide the country in the name of politics.

“We are all one in Christ and we should strive to uphold and promote the peace that the country is enjoying.” Said Bishop Chulu.

Bishop Chulu also called on Christians to uphold the values and principles that the country boasts of, in order to make Zambia a preferred destination for everyone.

Bishop Chulu further informed the congregation that wearing of political party regalia on the church grounds will not be permitted.

And Bishop Chulu has called on youths in the country not to be used as tools of violence, while sternly calling on all political party leaders not to use the young people, in order to advance their own political ambitions.

“Am appealing to the youths to say no to violence. They should not allow anyone to use them as tools of violence.” He added.

And speaking at the same event, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said government appreciates the significant role that the church plays in building morals in society.

Capt. Mulenga also commended and appreciated the contribution that the Church has made towards the socio-economic development of the country through various programmes.

Capt. Mulenga also appealed to the church to continue praying for politicians, adding that the church should continue to pray for peace before, during and after the August polls.