Monday, June 7, 2021
Politics
HH's reckless and inflammatory statement has potential to create anarchy and civil unrest-PF

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) media director has said that the statement from the opposition United party for National Development (UPND) claiming that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has survived an assassination attempt, is not only reckless and inflammatory but has the potential to create anarchy and civil unrest in the country.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Mwanza said that Mr. Hichilema’s statement fits so well in the UPND strategy which is anchored on a desperate attempt to solicit Public Sympathy and a scheme to cause civil strife and public despondency.

Mr. Mwanza said that UPND has no message to convince the people to vote for them so they have resorted to a very dangerous strategy of trying to cause anarchy and division in the country by always claiming that the state wants to kill Mr. Hichilema with the hope of drawing public sympathy so that Zambians can vote for them based on sympathy.

“Zambians ought to know that such tactics are very dangerous as they can lead to a total breakdown of rule of law and put the country on flames,” Mr Mwanza said.

Mr Mwanza urged Zambians to rise and condemn what he described as the irresponsible and very dangerous path that UPND has taken.

“We should never allow their desperation for power to lead this country on a path of civil war. We must guard this peace jealousy, ” he concluded

