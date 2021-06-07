Three internationally acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers apply to join the eligibility case against President Edgar Lungu

The Constitutional Lawyers have applied to join the eligibility case challenging the eligibility of President Lungu to contest the August 12 elections.

The three are Constitutional Law Professor Chaloka Beyani, Professor Melvin Mbao, and Professor Cephas Lumina.

Chaloka Beyani is Senior Lecturer in International Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is also the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons and has taught law previously at the Universities of Oxford and Zambia.

Professor Beyani is among the few Africans that helped in drafting the Constitution of Kenya. He has drafted many other constitutions across the globe.

Professor Cephas Lumina has close to 30 years’ legal practice, research and university lecturing experience in several countries.

From March 2008 to May 2014, he served as the United Nations Independent Expert on the effects of foreign debt and other related international financial obligations of States on the full enjoyment of all human rights, particularly economic, social and cultural rights – one of the “special procedures” of the Human Rights Council.

Professor Mbao currently works at the Public Law and Legal Philosophy, North West University South Africa.