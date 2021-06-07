9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Leading Constitutional Law Professors apply to join President Lungu’s eligibility case

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Leading Constitutional Law Professors apply to join President Lungu’s eligibility case
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three internationally acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers apply to join the eligibility case against President Edgar Lungu

The Constitutional Lawyers have applied to join the eligibility case challenging the eligibility of President Lungu to contest the August 12 elections.

The three are Constitutional Law Professor Chaloka Beyani, Professor Melvin Mbao, and Professor Cephas Lumina.

Chaloka Beyani is Senior Lecturer in International Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is also the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons and has taught law previously at the Universities of Oxford and Zambia.

Professor Beyani is among the few Africans that helped in drafting the Constitution of Kenya. He has drafted many other constitutions across the globe.

Professor Cephas Lumina has close to 30 years’ legal practice, research and university lecturing experience in several countries.

From March 2008 to May 2014, he served as the United Nations Independent Expert on the effects of foreign debt and other related international financial obligations of States on the full enjoyment of all human rights, particularly economic, social and cultural rights – one of the “special procedures” of the Human Rights Council.

Professor Mbao currently works at the Public Law and Legal Philosophy, North West University South Africa.

Previous articlePF and UPND refutes responsibility over the death of a cadre

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Leading Constitutional Law Professors apply to join President Lungu’s eligibility case

Three internationally acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers apply to join the eligibility case against President Edgar Lungu The Constitutional Lawyers have...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Do not allow politics to divide country- political players told

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Muchinga Presbytery Bishop Festus Chulu has cautioned political players not to allow politics to divide the Zambian people. ...
Read more

Kanganja dismiss HH assassination attempt reports

Headlines Chief Editor - 51
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled social media reports that the Zambia Police attempted to shoot at opposition United Party for National...
Read more

A dark day in Zambia’s democracy as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema survives Police shooting on his way to church

Headlines editor - 58
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has survived Police shootings in Chingola on his way to a local Church. There was chaos this morning as heavily armed...
Read more

President Lungu launches the construction of the National Defence University

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu yesterday launched the construction of the new Defence Services Command and Staff College as well as the National Defence University in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.