9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Benin Deny Zambia Victory

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Benin Deny Zambia Victory
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia made a slight recovery on Tuesday away in Benin where they finished 2-2.

The result in Cotonou was an improvement after losing 3-1 away to Senegal on June 5 in Thies.

But Zambia wasted a great opportunity to leave Benin with a victory after coming from behind to take a two-one halftime lead.

Cebio Sokou put Benin ahead in the 12th minute but Polokwane City midfielder Salulani Phiri equalized for Zambia in the 19th minute.

TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape then put Zambia ahead into the break on the rebound after Prince Mumba failed to convert the initial effort.
 
However, Yohan Roche denied Zambia a victory when he bundled in the ball in the 79th after goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe felt the pressure of making a double-save.

Meanwhile, Zambia now head East on their final leg to play Sudan on June 11 at Omdurman

Previous articleCOVID-19 cases continues to rise with 1, 231 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Benin Deny Zambia Victory

Zambia made a slight recovery on Tuesday away in Benin where they finished 2-2. The result in Cotonou was an...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bruised Zambia Seek To Rebound Against Benin

Sports sports - 1
Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is backing his bruised Chipolopolo team to rebound in Tuesday’s penultimate leg of their June three -match friendly tour...
Read more

DIV ONE WRAP: Promoted Konkola Blades Stay Ahead in Top 4 Status Quo

Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades and three other teams in the top four maintained their respective positions on the FAZ National Division 1 table after round 31...
Read more

Aspiring Ndola MP Wants Wanderers Club Turned Into School of Sports Execellence

Sports sports - 0
Ndola based Environmental and Project Management specialist Chungu Kapema has proposed that Ndola Wanderers Club be turned into a school of sports excellence. Kapema said...
Read more

Senegal Maul Unconvincing Zambia

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo's three-match friendly tour got off to the worst possible start on Saturday following an unconvincing performance against Senegal who mauled them 3-1 away...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.