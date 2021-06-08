9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
General News
Updated:

Ministry of Home Affairs happy with the number of people using the services on their website

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed happiness with the overwhelming number of people both local and in the diaspora accessing online services on the immigration Department portal.

Home affairs Public Relations officer Naphas Chifuta confirmed to ZANIS that the response of people accessing online services has been encouraging.

Mr. Chifuta explained that the online portal has helped people in the diaspora to easily access various immigration documents.

Mr. Chifuta further encouraged people to continue using the online services so as to reduce on the spread of COVID-19.

He explained that the registrar of societies have also canceled paying through the office so as to encourage people to pay online.

“We are now doing some sanitization programs in the Provinces to educate the public on the use of online registration and we have already covered Lusaka and Southern Province and our next two provinces will be Copperbelt and Muchinga Province and other places will be covered in the next,” he stated.

Mr Chifuta hoped that once sensitizations on the online services is completed in the provinces, the number of people accessing the ministry’s website will also increase.

