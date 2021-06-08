Radio Icengelo Chief Executive Officer and MISA Zambia Chairperson Rev. Fr. Benedict Mwelwa Ng’andwe has died.

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Benjamin Phiri has announced the death of Fr. N’gandwe this afternoon.

Bishop Phiri revealed that Fr. Ng’andwe, 52, who at the time of his death served as Our Lady of Africa Parish Priest, died today at Kitwe Teaching Hospital due to high blood pressure and diabetes.

Bishop PhirI has since offered words of condolences to the Board and Staff of Radio Icengelo.

And Radio Icengelo Board Chairperson, Priests, and employees have expressed shock and sadness at the death of Fr. Ng’andwe.

Fr. Ng’andwe was ordained Priest on 4th August, 2000 and served in several Parishes and Institutions of Ndola Diocese.