Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Police warn and caution Dr Brian Sampa

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Dr. Brian Chota Sampa, aged 34, a Medical Doctor of Ngwayi village, Chief Kopa in Mpika District also of Lusaka South.

According to a statement by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Dr Sampa has been cautioned for ‘Inciting persons employed in the provision of essential services contrary to section 107 subsection (5) and (7) Chapter 269 of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act of the Laws of Zambia.

This is alleged to have occurred between 12th May, 2021 and 31st June, 2021 in Lusaka.

Investigations have continued.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Mmmmm, they are even cautioning him for the things that he will do between now and 31st June 2021? They have now become prophets to know in an
    advance that by end of June he will incite the doctors to demand for what is due to them? This is a joke…kikikikiki

