The Road Development Agency (RDA) has attributed the stagnation on the $ 1.2 billion Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway to financial constraints following a directive by the Ministry of Finance to postpone the construction on the project.

RDA Public Relations Manager Masuzyo Ndholvu said works on the Lusaka/Ndola will only commence once the debt situation improves in the country or when other funds are sourced for the project.

He told ZANIS in an interview that the 321-kilometer Lusaka-Ndola road project would include by-pass roads in Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi and the 45-kilometer Luanshya-Fisenge- Masangano Road.

He further noted that the contract to upgrade the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway was signed on May 31, 2017, and had been commissioned by President Edgar Lungu.

“To date, the contractor has carried out several preliminary activities such as setting up the construction camps site that is the preparation of designs, identified projects affected persons (PAPS) and Property and services that may require to be relocated to pave way for the construction works on the Lusaka –Ndola dual carnage way on the great north road (GNR),” Mr Ndhlovu stated.

He said the road has direct economic benefits for the country such as direct revenue collection and support to local and regional economic activities.

He said the Lusaka/Ndola Dual Carriageway Project is expected to produce huge economic and social benefits to the people.

“The Agency is currently working on the other sections of the roads using the regional offices in Central and Copperbelt Province in order to maintain the road while waiting for the works to start on the project,’’ Mr Ndholvu stated.

He further disclosed that the Agency is working on maintaining a stretch of 103-kilometer Chinsali /Isoka road while working on a 107 kilometer on the Muchinga, Nakonde, and Isoka roads