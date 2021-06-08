9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

RDA halts the construction of Lusaka/Ndola dual carriage way

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy RDA halts the construction of Lusaka/Ndola dual carriage way
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has attributed the stagnation on the $ 1.2 billion Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway to financial constraints following a directive by the Ministry of Finance to postpone the construction on the project.

RDA Public Relations Manager Masuzyo Ndholvu said works on the Lusaka/Ndola will only commence once the debt situation improves in the country or when other funds are sourced for the project.

He told ZANIS in an interview that the 321-kilometer Lusaka-Ndola road project would include by-pass roads in Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi and the 45-kilometer Luanshya-Fisenge- Masangano Road.

He further noted that the contract to upgrade the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway was signed on May 31, 2017, and had been commissioned by President Edgar Lungu.

“To date, the contractor has carried out several preliminary activities such as setting up the construction camps site that is the preparation of designs, identified projects affected persons (PAPS) and Property and services that may require to be relocated to pave way for the construction works on the Lusaka –Ndola dual carnage way on the great north road (GNR),” Mr Ndhlovu stated.

He said the road has direct economic benefits for the country such as direct revenue collection and support to local and regional economic activities.

He said the Lusaka/Ndola Dual Carriageway Project is expected to produce huge economic and social benefits to the people.

“The Agency is currently working on the other sections of the roads using the regional offices in Central and Copperbelt Province in order to maintain the road while waiting for the works to start on the project,’’ Mr Ndholvu stated.

He further disclosed that the Agency is working on maintaining a stretch of 103-kilometer Chinsali /Isoka road while working on a 107 kilometer on the Muchinga, Nakonde, and Isoka roads

Previous article“Delivering a People Centered Campaign” A Masterpiece for political players

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

RDA halts the construction of Lusaka/Ndola dual carriage way

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has attributed the stagnation on the $ 1.2 billion Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway to financial...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Use mobile money for your crop sales, farmers urged

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Government has appealed to farmers to embrace the use of mobile money as the 2021 crop marketing season kicks off. The Ministry of Finance recently...
Read more

Vice President Inonge Wina calls for development of Zambezi River Basin investment programme

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Vice President Inonge Wina has directed the Ministry of National Development Planning and the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection to design...
Read more

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu challenge people to venture into agriculture

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has called on Zambians to take agriculture as a business by setting up commercial farms to...
Read more

Mupika Silk project Doubles Jobs for Locals in Mpika district of Muchinga Province

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Mupika Silk Farm has increased its Zambian labour force from the initial two thousand to four thousand to work on the 31...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.