9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

The Presidential Petition Eligibility in Pictures

By Chief Editor
45 views
5
Photo Gallery The Presidential Petition Eligibility in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

2.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

3.

John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions
John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions

4.

State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota (R) after the court Session
State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota (R) after the court Session

5.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

6.

State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota (R) after the court Session
State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota (R) after the court Session

7.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

8.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

9.

John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions
John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions

10.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

11.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

12.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

13.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

14.

Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session
Lawyers after the Presidential Eligibility Court Session

15.

John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions
John Sangwa of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates after the court sessions

Crowdsourcing the Captions: The caption of these images are not detailed enough. Please be the first one to help with the captions in the comments section and the caption will be attributed to your name

Previous articleMarcopolo Tiles Company posts K72 Million Dividend to Shareholders

5 COMMENTS

  2. This was not a beauty pageant. Who is interested in pictures of the lawyers? We are interested in the substance of there arguments!

    2

  3. This is the worst report ever in human race. This is a very critical event that require the professional journalists to reports augments advanced in the courts or chambers.
    Absurdly, the report or blogger decides to arrongantly turn lawyers in models in suits.
    Can we please be given information worth reading on our personal and public medias.

    2

  4. The opposition are so dull and f00Iish. Even a baby knows that ECL is eligible. The only ones winning here are the already rich lawyers. No party in the history of zambian politics has entered state house through the back door method of courts. Just face us in the election and convince voters. Chapwa, chamana basaa

    1
    1

  5. Check The Mast Newspaper for full verbatim, Edgar Lungu lawyers were just fumbling without citing any clause in the constitution.

    Big up to John Sangwa

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Photo GalleryChief Editor - 5

The Presidential Petition Eligibility in Pictures

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Crowdsourcing the Captions: The caption of these images are not detailed enough. Please be the first one to help...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.