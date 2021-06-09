President Edgar Lungu says his government prioritised traditional leaders’ affairs because they are key to national development.

Meeting chiefs Katumba and chieftainess Nyanje of the Chewa and Nsenga people in Sinda district, President Lungu said chiefs should interact with government and dialogue over development issues.

He told chiefs to continue supporting him and his government.

And chief Katumba commended government for the many developmental projects being implemented in all chiefdoms of Sinda district.

He said the lives of many people in Sinda has been improved hence people in his area were supporting President Lungu in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, chieftainess Nyanje urged President Lungu to continue with the heart of kindness to help the poor people in the country.

President Lungu arrived in Eastern Province this morning and since toured Nyimba; Lusangazi and Sinda districts.