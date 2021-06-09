9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government to continue supporting traditional leaders

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Government to continue supporting traditional leaders
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says his government prioritised traditional leaders’ affairs because they are key to national development.

Meeting chiefs Katumba and chieftainess Nyanje of the Chewa and Nsenga people in Sinda district, President Lungu said chiefs should interact with government and dialogue over development issues.

He told chiefs to continue supporting him and his government.

And chief Katumba commended government for the many developmental projects being implemented in all chiefdoms of Sinda district.

He said the lives of many people in Sinda has been improved hence people in his area were supporting President Lungu in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, chieftainess Nyanje urged President Lungu to continue with the heart of kindness to help the poor people in the country.

President Lungu arrived in Eastern Province this morning and since toured Nyimba; Lusangazi and Sinda districts.

Previous articleHolding rallies is risking people’ lives-Lubinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government to continue supporting traditional leaders

President Edgar Lungu says his government prioritised traditional leaders' affairs because they are key to national development. Meeting chiefs Katumba...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Social Cash Transfer payments underway in Nabwalya chiefdom

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Government has paid more than seventy Social Cash Transfer Beneficiaries in Nabwalya Chiefdom in Mpika District of Muchinga Province. Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema...
Read more

Government committed to harnessing aquaculture subsector opportunities-PS

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has said the government is committed to harnessing the lucrative opportunities in the aquaculture sub-sector in the region. Mr....
Read more

Husband axes wife to death, then kills himself

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
A 34 year old man of Chibombo District has axed his wife to death and later on committed suicide by consuming Doom Insecticide. Chibombo District...
Read more

President Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
After the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom of Mansa district, President Edgar Lungu has wrapped up his working visit in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.