Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Micho Seeing Progress From Benin Draw

By sports
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic insists it is all coming together for his second-string side as they conclude their three-match friendly tour.

Zambia on Tuesday evening drew 2-2 with hosts Benin on the penultimate leg of the tour that began with a 3-1 defeat to Senegal on June 5 in Thies.

The highlight of the June 8 draw in Cotonou saw Chipolopolo rally to take a two-one halftime lead only to squander it when Benin snatched a late equalizer to see the two sides share the spoils.

“So, I am very happy with what we have put in whatever was wrong we need to correct and whatever was right we want to keep it up,” Micho said.

“I believe the Benin match has helped us grow up as a group and as unit.”

Meanwhile, Micho’s teams’ defensive department has not only conceded five goals in two games but they have also out-performed their strikers scoring all three goals.

Chipolopolo are now heading to Khartoum ahead of their June 11 friendly with Sudan at Omdurman.

Previous articleVice President Inonge Wina is expected in North-western Province on Thursday

