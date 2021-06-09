The Ministry of health has assured that it is doing everything possible to save lives and to ensure learning institutions and other economic activities are sustained, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate.

In yesterday COVID 19 update, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama observed the anxiety arising from the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases,

Dr Malama noted the complacency in adherence to public health guidelines and new variants detected in the country and called collective efforts to curtail the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It is clear that the escalating COVID 19 cases we continue seeing are being fueled by; Laxity in adherence to public health guidelines, Super spreader events of various forms and of course the effects of the SARS COV 2 variants of concern detected in our country namely B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B1.617.2,” Mr Malama said.

He also implored leaders from all sectors in the country to take the lead in ensuring the safety of the people they lead by encouraging them to adhere to set public health guidelines on COVID-19.

“Today we call upon our Traditional, Religious, Political, Civic and Cooperate leaders to take pole position in the response to COVID-19,” Dr. Malama urged.

Dr Malama also commended health workers for their tireless efforts to serve lives and dedication to duty, amidst swelling numbers in hospitals.

He further announced that the recruitment of 766 health workers to strengthen the system would be concluded this week.

“We are delighted that the recruitment of 766 health care workers is being completed this week and expected new staff to start reporting from next week,” he said.

Further, Dr Malama announced that the Ministry will be receiving 108,000 additional AstraZeneca and 100,00 Sinopharm Vaccine doses to supplement the vaccines assigned for the second dose recipients and those that are yet to receive the first dose.

Mr Malama added that the Vaccination for the second dose will resume on June 23, 2021.

The Country has recorded 1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 giving a 12% positivity with the cumulative total of confirmed cases now 101,996 and six deaths.

In the breakdown of the new cases announced by province, Lusaka tops at 562, Southern Province is next on 211 cases, Eastern province is on 183 cases, followed by Central province on 118, Western Province with 84 cases, North-western province 32 cases, Luapula 26 , Muchinga 9, Copperbelt and Northern province on 3 cases respectively.